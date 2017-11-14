Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 14 in Classic Rock History

David Bowie played the Music Hall on this night in 1974 – the first of three nights. He had been on the “Diamond Dogs” tour, but changed the name of the tour to what name as he began performing songs off the forthcoming “Young Americans” album?

ANSWER: “The Soul Tour”

