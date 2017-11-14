The Who Are Planning To Takeover Elton John’s Las Vegas Residency

By Rami Abou-Sabe

As reported by the Daily Mirror, the Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend could be taking their show to Vegas’ Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace.

“Elton is leaving, so the promoters and resort wanted to bring in an act of equal stature,” the Mirror quotes. “Their shows this summer were a critical success and a sellout, with Roger’s voice sounding better than ever. They enjoyed the gigs and unique opportunity of a residency and were open to repeating it for a longer run. The talks have been going well and there is a genuine hope that a deal will be done.”

Elton John’s impressive run will total 13 years when he takes his final bow next may, but The Who are only rumored to be signing a much more manageable two year contract.