Watch Metallica’s California Wildfire Benefit Concert

Filed Under: Band Together Bay Area, California Wildfire, Livestream, Metallica, Rami Abou-Sabe
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Metallica took the stage last Thursday at AT&T Park in San Francisco to raise money for the families affected by the widespread California wildfires. Dubbed Band Together Bay Area: A Benefit Concert for North Bay Fire Relief, the local band has released a recording of the livestream.

RELATED: Metallica, Dave Matthews Set To Headline Bay Area Fire Relief Concert

A number of other groups performed last Thursday, including Dave Matthews & Tm Reynolds, the Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company, and Oakland rapper G-Eazy. With the best seats offered to “first responders, volunteers, and others impacted by the fires” and all ticket sales going to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, the event was a success all around.

Enjoy a full 72-minute set from the heavy metal heavyweights!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live