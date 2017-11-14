Watch Metallica’s California Wildfire Benefit Concert

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Metallica took the stage last Thursday at AT&T Park in San Francisco to raise money for the families affected by the widespread California wildfires. Dubbed Band Together Bay Area: A Benefit Concert for North Bay Fire Relief, the local band has released a recording of the livestream.

A number of other groups performed last Thursday, including Dave Matthews & Tm Reynolds, the Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company, and Oakland rapper G-Eazy. With the best seats offered to “first responders, volunteers, and others impacted by the fires” and all ticket sales going to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, the event was a success all around.

Enjoy a full 72-minute set from the heavy metal heavyweights!