David Crosby Calls Massachusetts Trump Supporter ‘Dummy,’ ‘Asshole’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

On Monday night (Nov. 13), David Crosby took the stage at the Regent Theatre in Arlington, Massachusetts, but the 76-year-old rock icon had more than just music in store for his attentive crowd.

Crosby used his platform to discuss some of his more left-leaning views, ostensibly disparaging our current president and the modern political climate. Crosby’s views on President Donald Trump should come as no surprise, as the cantankerous performer has been outspoken in support of progressivism for years, but at least one fan took issue with the mid-show sermon.

“I loved your show in Arlington, MA last night until you brought up your political views,” wrote Craig Rabe on Twitter. “Don’t you realize that you will piss off 1/2 of your audience or at least 1/3 in liberal areas when you do that?”

Crosby’s response?

“If you’re a Trump dummy and you don’t like progressives, don’t come to my show asshole.”

Simple, to the point, and abrasive – just as we’ve come to expect from the grumpiest man in rock.

