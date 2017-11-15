The Lightfoot Senseless Survey

Today’s survey had Kevin asking senseless questions to a woman who said it was fine to be asked.

The first question that sounded serious but was really senseless that Kevin had asked if she was in concussion protocol.

The next two questions Kevin asked where jumbled words to show if she was in distress. She didn’t understand any of it.

Kevin then asked if a colonoscopy should be called a “hindsight” to which she replied what’s going on. Kevin then asked questions about Gordon Lightfoot and being kicked into a bar.

She hung up pretty quickly after the bar question. Hear how it went down.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.