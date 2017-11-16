Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 16 in Classic Rock History

The Jimi Hendrix Experience played Boston Garden on this night in 1968. What album had he just released?

ANSWER: The 3rd Experience album “Electric Ladyland”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 16, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970: The J. Geils Band releases its self-titled debut album.

The J. Geils Band releases its self-titled debut album. 1973: Neil Young played at The Music Hall.

Neil Young played at The Music Hall. 1974: John Lennon enjoys his first-ever No.1 hit in America as a solo artist when his duet with Elton John, “Whatever Gets You Through The Night” made it to the top of the charts. A good-natured bet with Elton John as to whether or not the song would get to the top resulted in payback for Lennon. He kept his part of the bargain by agreeing to appear on stage with Elton when his band played Madison Square Garden two weeks later.

John Lennon enjoys his first-ever No.1 hit in America as a solo artist when his duet with Elton John, “Whatever Gets You Through The Night” made it to the top of the charts. A good-natured bet with Elton John as to whether or not the song would get to the top resulted in payback for Lennon. He kept his part of the bargain by agreeing to appear on stage with Elton when his band played Madison Square Garden two weeks later. 1974: The Marshall Tucker Band played The Orpheum.

The Marshall Tucker Band played The Orpheum. 1978: Queen performs “Fat Bottomed Girls” at Madison Square Garden and it is augmented by a parade of semi-nude girls on bikes.

Queen performs “Fat Bottomed Girls” at Madison Square Garden and it is augmented by a parade of semi-nude girls on bikes. 1987: Roger Waters of Pink Floyd ended his Radio Kaos Tour of the U.S. at the Centrum.

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd ended his Radio Kaos Tour of the U.S. at the Centrum. 1996: The Beatles’ album Anthology 3 hits number one on the U.S. album sales chart. The accomplishment makes them the first group with three different No.1 albums in a 12-month period.

From the WZLX ticket stash…The Jimi Hendrix Experience rocked the Boston Garden in 1968. Check out this video of a performance and picture slideshow from that very concert!