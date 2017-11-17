Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 17 in Classic Rock History

Fleetwood Mac played the Boston Garden on this night in 1979. Did Lindsey Buckingham consent to performing songs from Stevie Nicks first solo album?

ANSWER: He didn’t have to; “Belladonna” did not come out until 1981

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 17, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970: Elton John’s live LP is recorded as it’s broadcast over WABC-FM from A&R Recording Studios in New York, marking one of the first times that a live rock concert is released as a recording.

1979: Jethro Tull bassist John Glasscock dies in London following open heart surgery at just 27 years old.

1987: U2 singer and frontman Bono pulls a fan on stage during a concert in Los Angeles to help him sing "People Get Ready." The fan handed him a demo tape of his band.

1990: David Crosby breaks his left shoulder, leg, and ankle in a motorcycle accident near his home. Police said he was speeding without wearing a helmet. At least he wasn't drinking!

2003: Meatloaf passes out during a concert in London due to exhaustion stemming from a viral infection. Once he came to, he fought with paramedics who implored him to end the show. He eventually gave in and went to a local hospital for treatment.

And from the WZLX ticket stash…Alice Cooper played the Boston Garden in 1987, Heart performed at the Orpheum in 1993, and Peter Wolf gave a special unplugged performance at the Vienna Coffehaus in Westboro.

And Fleetwood Mac blew the roof off the Garden in 1979. Check out this incredible live performance of “Go Your Own Way” from that same tour!